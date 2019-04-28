Thor and Daenerys Butt Heads in Game of Thrones/Avengers: Endgame Viral Tweet

It’s safe to say this weekend is one of the biggest in pop culture history. Not only did Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters, but Sunday will see the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell on Game of Thrones. Fans of both franchises haven been combining content in various ways, from hoping all of the Starks survive to mulling over the culmination of two very important sagas. One fan’s tweet comparing Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke)’s similar facial expressions has since gone viral.

“Can I speak to your manager please?” “I AM the manager” pic.twitter.com/uA3ZXizJtH — JD (@Jonny_Dodds) April 26, 2019

As you can see, the classic “Can I speak to the manager” meme has been given a makeover with these iconic looks. The moments from Thor: Ragnarok and last week’s Game of Thrones episode, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” are pretty different, but they definitely have the same energy. In Daenerys’ photo, she’s trying (maybe a little too hard) to be friendly towards Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). In Thor’s photo, he’s saying “Is he, though?” when Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) says he’s powerful like The Hulk.

Many people were quick to comment on the post, which has since gotten over 360,000 likes and 120,000 retweets. The majority of the comments were people sharing their own stories of frustrating customers, which is an unfortunate thing people who have worked customer service have in common. You can read all the replies here.

Whether or not Dany’s smile was genuine in last week’s episode, she currently has bigger fish to fry than Sansa’s (rightful) concern for the North. Dany finally found out the truth about Jon Snow (Kit Harington)’s parentage, but before she had time to process the news, the episode ended with the ringing of the war bells. That means the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell is upon us. Dany and Jon will have to put their differences aside and deal with the bigger problem at hand: the Night King and his army of the dead.

Avengers: Endgame is currently playing in theaters everywhere. Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.