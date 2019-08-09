Thor: Love And Thunder Fan Poster Spotlights Natalie Portman

Thor: Love and Thunder might not start production until 2020, but fans are already excited to see what director Taika Waititi has in store for the franchise this time. People can’t wait to see what Natalie Portman looks like commanding Thor’s hammer in the new film and the fan art train has already started chugging. BossLogic has dropped his stunning vision for a poster and the results are stunning.

The poster’s look is very influenced by Chris Hemsworth‘s look in Avengers: Endgame and Natalie Portman’s appearance in V for Vendetta. As an added bonus, BossLogic also drew help from TheKingsLetter for the helmet design for the newest Thor’s costume. The artist finished the piece off with the colors Marvel used in the official logo for Thor: Love and Thunder. You can take a look down below:

Took a little longer to do a #thorloveandthunder piece but here is the first of many. chose the color tone of the logo for the poster and reason I used #NataliePortman from V is to look similar to the comic 🙂 shout outs to @TheKingsletter help on the helmet ❤️ @TaikaWaititi pic.twitter.com/Vtt8802cKd — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) August 8, 2019

As the final film of Marvel Studios’ Phase 4, unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con in July, Love and Thunder is a flag bearer for Marvel’s efforts to begin a fresh start after the drama of the Infinity Saga. Endgame brought a close to the first 11-year chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Phase 4 is all about full steam ahead.

Deadline reported earlier today that Taika Waititi had turned in a completed script ahead of the early 2020 production start for Thor: Love and Thunder.

The returning Thor: Ragnarok director returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where the Asgardian Avenger’s (Chris Hemsworth) ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) will wield the mighty power of Thor.

The film is inspired by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman’s Mighty Thor. Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige called their tenure on the title, “one of the best comic runs recently.”

“[Waititi] would flip through and read that run while he was doing Ragnarok. And I think when he agreed to come back and do another Thor, he was like, ‘How do we—?’ This is a very big movie that’ll be folding in a lot of elements,” Feige told CNN recently.

“That is a huge important part of it. He pitched it to us, and we were totally in. We loved it. We’d been in touch with Natalie. She’s part of the MCU family and we put she and Taika together. It took one meeting and she agreed to do it.”

All of the pieces are in place for Marvel to really shake things up with this casting alongside a returning Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. The Asgardian warrior was recently named King of New Asgard and must lead her people into a new age following Thor’s request after Avengers: Endgame. It remains to be seen just what other curveballs that Waititi has for moviegoers, Thor: Ragnarok‘s performance means that fans should expect the unexpected.