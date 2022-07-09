Thor: Love and Thunder Introduces a Major Marvel Cosmic Entity

As seen in the film's trailer, Thor: Love and Thunder didn't shy away from cosmic storytelling, including Easter eggs for the Living Tribunal, Death, and a handful of Marvel's other Abstract Entities. While the majority of them were simply statues, one of them was introduced in the flesh in a big way. Proceed with caution if you have yet to see Thor: Love and Thunder because full spoilers are up head!

Before long at all, Love and Thunder introduced the concept of Eternity as a central plot device to the story. Despite having access to the Necrosword, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) opted to forgo slaughtering each god individually. Instead, he wanted to visit Eternity because the legends stated the first person to find it would be granted one wish. With Gorr, he intended to use that wish to kill all gods.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's portrayed that Eternity is a place rather than a character. To get to Eternity, Gorr needed access to the Bifrost, meaning Stormbreaker is the only known object in the franchise strong enough to open the gateway. As such, the villain kidnapped the children of New Asgard and lure Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) into a trap.

Once the gateway opened, Gorr and the two Thors woke in an oceanic plane with Eternity's Altar resting at the middle. Eternity didn't speak or move, but the altar's design pulls directly from the character's look in the comic, with cosmic energies covering every inch of the body.

Instead of killing all gods, however, the Thors convince Gorr to bring his daughter back, giving her new powers after being "reborn" from Eternity. Named Love, Gorr's daughter goes on to live with Odinson as the two form their own mini-team to help flailing groups around the cosmos.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters.

