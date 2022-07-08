Thor: Love and Thunder New Trailer Release Date Revealed

✖





Thor: Love and Thunder just revealed when the new trailer will be released. During the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals on Monday, you can catch the newest version of the trailer. On Twitter, the official Thor account put out the news. Fans are over the moon about this development. Despite Love and Thunder's first trailer having a very warm reception online. A lot of people were wondering about some curious omissions in that clip. Namely, Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher. Marvel Studios announced him as the villain of this movie a long time ago, and aside from some toy merchandise, there's been no sign of him in the promotion for this movie. Many think that's about to change with Monday's trailer. However, there's no way to know that until the clip makes its way onto broadcast and then out to the larger world. Check out the announcement down below!

When those concerns about Gorr's design popped up on social media, one Marvel creative decided to throw in his two cents. Jason Aaron's work is in the very DNA of Love and Thunder. In fact, a lot of people think that he and Esad Ribic deserve some of that money for their work on Thor through the years. He also created the God Butcher. So, when people were critical of the look of the character because it wasn't comics-accurate Aaron felt the need to step in and offer his opinion.

You’re going to Love this.



Tune in Monday to watch the all-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/mdqfdk2szl — Thor (@thorofficial) May 21, 2022

"We haven't even gotten the first official look at the movie version of Gorr the God Butcher yet," Aaron wrote in his Substack newsletter. "I've seen some concerns online about Gorr's design, based off glimpses of the character's action figure. As the guy who co-created him, along with Esad, I'll just say that it wasn't Gorr's nose (or lack thereof) that made him the tragic and deeply disturbed God Butcher that he was. Trust in the face of Christian Bale. Need I remind you, it's a pretty g******* talented face."

Here's how Marvel Studios is describing their next MCU entry: "The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

What do you think Marvel's got planned for trailer #2? Let us know down in the comments!