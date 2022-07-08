Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Confirms Jane Foster Cancer Storyline in New Marvel Merch

✖

Marvel Studios has officially released the first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder and it gives us our first look at Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor. Mighty Thor was first introduced in 2014 and was created by Jason Aaron. It features a storyline where Thor can no longer lift Mjolnir after Nick Fury tells him a secret. Jane Foster is diagnosed with cancer and somehow lifts the hammer. Fans were wondering if the film would incorporate the comic storyline, and it turns out they did. According to a description for an online listing of a replica of the characters Mighty Thor helmet (via The Direct), it reveals that the character will have cancer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"Suffering from cancer, astrophysicist and Thor's ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster, visited New Asgard and her life was changed forever. Mysteriously, the broken pieces of Mjolnir, the hammer of the thunder god, transformed her into the Mighty Thor and gifted her the superpowers of Thor, to battle threats internal and external. Wielding Mjolnir herself, she had become a godly protector and a new hero was born!



With the help of Thor, Valkyrie, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Mighty Thor was faced by the powerful Gorr, the God Butcher. With divine powers himself, Gorr was driven to rid the universe of gods wherever he found them. Battling cancer in her human form and Gorr in her godly form, Jane Foster was embroiled in an epic struggle with plenty of love and thunder!"



The cancer storyline is very important to the characters rise to being Thor, so you would expect it to be in the film. But, during a previous interview with Variety, after winning Best Adapted Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit at the Academy Awards, Waititi revealed that Marvel constantly changes things and wouldn't confirm if the cancer element will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.



"We don't know. That comics run was a big inspiration, and was an influence on the first few drafts," said Waititi. "But at Marvel, we always change everything. I could say one thing right now, and in two years, it will be the complete opposite — or that thing won't exist. We continue writing even in post-production."



Not much is currently known about Thor: Love and Thunder as plot details are being kept on an only if you're worthy enough basis. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!



