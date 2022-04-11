Thor: Love and Thunder New Plot Details Teased

As fans anxiously await the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, plot details begin to surface through the means of toy releases. Saturday, the first glimpse of the film’s Marvel Legends action figures appeared online, giving fans their first earnest look at the likes of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) and Natalie Portman’s return as Jane Foster.

Now, that same packaging is revealing some clues as to what fans can expect to see over the course of the movie. The copy on the back of Tessa Thompson’s King Valkyrie toy reads, “When a dangerous new visitor threatens the livelihood of New Asgard, King Valkyrie is forced to take up her sword once more to defend her people.”

That new threat is all but guaranteed to be Bale’s god-hunting Gorr. Interestingly enough, the packaging for Gorr’s action figure has also been revealed, which reads, “Wielding a strange and terrifying weapon, Gorr will let nothing stand in his way.”

That “strange and terrifying weapon,” of course, is presumably All-Black the Necrosword, the iconic weapon used by the character in the comics. While Gorr technically didn’t possess any supernatural or superhuman abilities, he used All-Black on his terrifying rampage to kill any god he could happen across. That journey eventually found him come to blows with Thor in Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic’s acclaimed Thor: God of Thunder series.

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

