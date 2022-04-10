Thor: Love and Thunder Gives Tessa Thompson’s Hero a New Title

The next time fans see Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, the Asgardian will be sporting a new name. Revealed in a recent leak of the Thor: Love and Thunder Marvel Legends figures, Thompson’s character will now be going by King Valkyrie moving forward. Not only that, but the king is getting an all-new look with the throne.

Hinted at during the closing moments of Avengers: Endgame, Valkyrie will, in fact, be deemed ruler of New Asgard, and her costume is most certainly fit for a king. Taking inspiration from Thor’s traditional Asgardian look, King Valkyrie’s suit is made up a black and white design with some silver metallic pieces throughout. See it for yourself below.

Poco se habla de que la figura de Valkyrie se llama KING VALKYRIE ♥️ pic.twitter.com/aAyO0Z5KmX — QuidVacuo (@QuidVacuo) April 9, 2022

Last year, Thompson spoke about the changes fans could expect to see from her character this time around.

“She has weird skills, to be honest. She can sense when someone is close to death, and she takes them into Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife,” the actor revealed in 2021. “She can revive people. But when she revives people, sometimes she ends up in their body. It’s a weird thing. It can be quite erotic. And then she has superhuman strength and is essentially God.”

“I can tease that she’s definitely King of New Asgard when we find her,” she added. “And as was the case in the last four, I would say that she’s a part of an adventure that involved Thor, in the sense that it’s called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I’d say there’s some cool stuff going on. We have some new characters; we have some folks potentially from other pockets of the MCU. And then we have some folks, maybe, that we’ve seen before.”

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

Thor: Love and Thunder Gives Tessa Thompson's Hero a New Title