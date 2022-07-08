Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Says Valkyrie's Sexuality Was "Big Topic" in New Movie

Marvel Studios will unleash Thor: Love and Thunder into theaters worldwide next weekend, and it looks like it'll be an absolutely bonkers time at the movies. Love and Thunder has already been screened to select members of the press, with the early reactions being pretty exceptional. The films runtime is on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, has revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.

"It becomes the only storyline, particularly in a movie like this, where you don't, frankly, have a lot of room for storyline," Thompson told the site. "So there was a lot of conversation in terms of how to treat that with Valkyrie. And I feel really good, personally, about where we got to. I hope that she's a character that fans continue to connect to, that we have a lot of time to explore her, in all of her humanity. But whether or not she finds love in this movie doesn't mean she's not still a fabulous queer character that is open to finding love when it makes sense."

Recently, Chris Hemsworth teased some big reveals for Portman's return. During a previous interview, the actor revealed that the film will answer some unanswered questions about Thor and Jane Foster's relationship.

"I mean, I started this journey with her [Portman], playing opposite her in the first film and to reunite now and have Jane being in a very different place and also Thor having to be in a different place," Hemsworth revealed. "It was a lot of fun and, you know, we got a chance to sort of answer some of the unanswered questions that we left the second film with when they parted. We didn't really know what actually happened. Did she dump him? Did he dump her? Who left who? Etcetera. So we had a lot of fun answering those questions."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!