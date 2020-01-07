Another Character Christian Bale Might Play in Thor: Love and Thunder

While most fans seem to be crossing their fingers for Christian Bale to play Beta Ray Bill should he be cast in Thor: Love and Thunder, there is another possibility on the table which might not call for the actor to spend a tremendous amount of time with the production. Bale, who previously played Bruce Wayne in Warner Brothers’ The Dark Knight Batman trilogy, was revealed to be in talks for an unknown role in the fourth Thor movie on Monday. Along with an extensive list of possibilities from ComicBook.com’s Spencer Perry, one new contender is being added: Cul, God of Fear.

Cul Borson is Odin’s brother, Thor’s uncle. On the heels of Thor: Ragnarok expanding Thor’s family by introducing Hela, the Goddess of Death and Thor’s long lost sister, writer and director Taika Waititi might be looking to expand that royal Asgardian bloodline, once again. The character’s first appearance came in Fear Itself #1 from June of 2011, appearing to have died in Thor Vol. 5 #13 after a brief return in books last year. Cul does not exactly play an integral part in Thor’s history on the pages of Marvel Comics but the Marvel Cinematic Universe could always beef up the role as it has with other characters in the past.

Bale’s impressive acting resume includes Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises but extends far beyond comic book films. He also had roles in The Fighter, American Hustle, The Big Short, and Vice. Of course, many also know him for his work in American Psycho, as well.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, Portman’s Jane Foster will take on the role of Thor as was seen in Jason Aaron’s The Mighty Thor comic run. The actress returns for her first major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor: The Dark World, although she did briefly appear in Avengers: Endgame. Thor: Love and Thunder will be Hemsworth’s ninth movie appearing as Thor since debuting in the role in 2010’s Thor. Thompson’s Valkyrie will be making her third appearance, having debuted in 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and returning in Avengers: Endgame‘s third act.

Who do you think Bale will play in Thor: Love and Thunder? Share your predictions for his role in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on November 7, 2020.