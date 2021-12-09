Thor: Love & Thunder Enlists Michael Giacchino for Score

Marvel movies veteran Michael Giacchino is set to score Thor: Love and Thunder for director Taika Waititi and Marvel Studios, Giacchino revealed today via Twitter. The Spider-Man: No Way Home composer announced the move via a Thor-themed gif, and in case anybody thought it was too unclear, also tagged the official Thor: Love and Thunder Twitter account and Waititi himself. Giacchino is jumping to the job after recent gigs on Jurassic World: Dominion and The Batman, making his music the definitive backdrop to a number of big-budget action franchises.

The last Thor movie, Thor: Ragnarok, was composed by Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh (who you millennials might recognize as the composer from Rugrats). Prior to him, the franchise was scored by Patrick Doyle and Brian Tyler.

Not much is known about the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder, other than that it brings back Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and will see her given the power of Thor, wielding Mjolnir in a loose adaptation of a comic book storyline in which she took on the thunder god’s powers in order to keep her human body alive while it was fighting cancer.

“I do love it,” Giacchino recently said of his work with Matt Reeves on The Batman. “I think what he’s doing is really cool, and it’s different and it feels fresh. In the way that I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that….Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artists, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It’s their version of Batman.”

Stay tuned for details on Thor: Love and Thunder before it hits theaters on July 8, 2022.