New Thor: Love & Thunder Clip Released by Marvel





Thor: Love and Thunder just had a brand new clip released by Marvel. On Good Morning America, the conversation between Thor and Korg from the trailers deepens out a bit. Taika Waititi's performance here makes everything just a shade more awkward for the God of Thunder than they would have been otherwise. He asks Chris Hemsworth's hero how he feels to see Natalie Portman's Jane Foster thriving alongside Mjolnir. It's got to be a big shock for Thor to come face to face with the new Avenger on the block. There's an air of mystery about how Jane got her godly powers and how she came into possession of Mjolnir in the first place. Among those mysteries, Love and Thunder also aims to explain how the scientist and Thor split up in the first place.

In a recent interview with Total Film, Portman explained how she got into superhero shape. The first trailer for the movie included a peek at her Mighty Thor. Comments were about as complimentary of her physical presence as you would expect. She told the outlet that she had been grinding for months to achieve that transformation.

"I trained for a long time before and during, and I was doing the whole protein shakes [thing]. It really helped prepare me for the level of action that we ended up doing," Portman explained when asked about getting ready for Love and Thunder. "We had incredible stunt doubles who did the really hard stuff, but there's still a great deal of running and jumping and swords and hammer-fighting. It was definitely helpful to be strong. To have that weight of the cape all day, you want to have some upper-body strength."

Thor: Love and Thunder released a description for the upcoming Marvel Studios romp: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

Did you love this new bit of footage? Let us know down in the comments!