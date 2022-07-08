Marvel Releases Thor: Love and Thunder Behind-the-Scenes Video

Marvel has released a new Thor: Love and Thunder video, giving fans a look behind-the-scenes of the highly-anticipated sequel. As you can see below, the new Thor 4 video shows off what director Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and the rest of the Thor 4 cast and crew got into making the movie. As you can expect, there was a lot of fun and humor to be found on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder – especially when Taika is in charge.

...It's also just downright sweet to see Natalie Portman geeking out at being able to suit-up as The Mighty Thor and finally swing the hammer alongside Chris Hemsworth!

Get ready for Thor like never before ⚡️



Check out this brand-new featurette for Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder and experience it only in theaters July 8! Get tickets now: https://t.co/qqnsEwre1n pic.twitter.com/ttjhRo3e3t — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 21, 2022

"I was really excited to come back as The Mighty Thor and get to share the mantle," Portman says in the video, adding, "To have both of us in the same cape [laughing] that was amazing and incredible, especially with Taika at the helm."

Chris Hemsworth built on that, saying that working with Waititi is unique in that he's "like a big kid. A sort of genius child." That assessment may be correct: Taika's fun playfulness set Thor: Ragnarok apart from every other MCU film, while his childlike sensibilities and sharp satirical wit netted him an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his WWII-era coming-of-age film (you read that right) Jojo Rabbit.

Being childlike in imagination (i.e., rebellious) is something Taika Waititi seems to embrace wholeheartedly, based on his own statements in the video:

"I wasn't afraid to be flamboyant and a bit camp," Taika explains. "It's a crazy space adventure with a new villain who's pretty monstrous."

The video ends with Waititi taking the camera and teasing that he'll focus it squarely on his own butt. How else would we leave things?

So far, there seems to be less hype around Thor: Love and Thunder than your average Marvel movie. Marvel Studios and Disney may be aware of this, as the marketing for Thor 4 has kicked up to a high degree, with lots of new photos and video footage being revealed on the daily, as opening weekend nears. Marvel always floods the market was ads in the last stretch – but this certainly seems different. Unlike, say, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder doesn't feel like it has that air of mystery and big reveals around it – though the death (or "retirement") of Chris Hemsworth's Thor is certainly still a twist that could get thrown our way.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be in theaters on July 8th.