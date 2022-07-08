New Thor: Love and Thunder Teaser Provides a Whole Lot of New Looks

Thor: Love and Thunder is just weeks from release, and the crew at Marvel Studios is hard at work making sure as many eyes as possible are on the film when it hits theaters. Monday evening, the House of Ideas released an all-new teaser for the film, one including a handful of new looks at the film. Though they've been present in the two trailers released so far, the Guardians of the Galaxy are perhaps even more seen in the latest teaser, even getting a wide team shot of the group some may call the "Asgardians of the Galaxy."

In addition to the Guardians, fans get their first full look at Miek in a humorous sequence where the character's dry-erase board is annoying Thor (Chris Hemsworth) with its noise. Then there's a shot of what appears to be Olympus floating in the sky. On top of everything else, more shots of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Korg (Taika Waititi) were included as well. See the teaser for yourself below.

As Waititi has said, the film largely surrounds the plot device of Odinson (Hemsworth) and the Mighty Thor (Portman) after they reunited nearly a decade after they first split.

"It's been about eight years," director Taika Waititi previously told Empire Magazine. "She's had a whole other life, and then the love of your life comes back on the scene, and is now dressed like you. It's a real mindfuck for Thor. I didn't know we were going to use the storyline of the Mighty Thor character until we started working out the actual story. I was writing and it was like, 'Wouldn't it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?' You don't want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who's walking around with science equipment. You know, while Thor's flying around, she's left on Earth, tapping her foot going, 'When's he going to be back?' That's boring. You want her to be part of the adventure."

Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok, returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. He also co-wrote the film's screenplay with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film and stars Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on July 8th.

What other surprises do you think are in store for Thor: Love and Thunder? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!