‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Deleted Scene Reveals Hulk v Banner

It isn’t easy being green, but it is not easy being Dr. Bruce Banner either. The man may be one of the Avengers’ most popular members, but he has to contend with his teammates and his own inner beast. That struggle was hilariously highlighted in Thor: Ragnarok, but the film wanted to do more with it originally.

After all, one of the movie’s deleted scenes shows Banner going against the Hulk one-on-one.

As you can see above, Marvel Studios has released a new cut clip from Thor‘s latest film. The reel starts off with Thor leading Banner away from the crowd on Sakaar after the man de-Hulks. The scientist looks rather frazzled by everything going on, and he gets a bit more agitated when Thor says needs needs the Hulk back.

“You called me useless,” Banner says as he marches away from Thor. After a moment, the scientist says he had no control when he turned into the Hulk two years ago. Banner tells Thor he does not have sway over when the Hulk appears now, so the god of thunder is stuck with his human form.

Of course, that is not the answer Thor wanted to hear. He starts banging his head against a wall while Banner watches. The god says he can leave Banner while he goes rescue Asgard from his half-sister Hela, but Banner says he will come with.

“Let’s get you home. Your planet has just been invaded,” Banner says. “This is what friends do. They help each other.”

The moment is a touching one, but fans realize there is something wrong with Banner. The scientist’s over-eager tone starts to roughen as his neck turns green. The thought of going to Asgard gets the Hulk excited enough to make a small appearance, but Banner wills the beast down. Thor does his best to calm the man with a gentle pat to the cheek, and the clip ends with the pair scurrying away from Sakaar to hitch a ride.

