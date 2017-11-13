Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” Streams Soared Because of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

As Thor: Ragnarok continues to dominate the box office charts, Led Zeppelin‘s “Immigrant Song,” which is featured in the movie twice, is also receiving revived success, with Spotify claiming the song’s streams have increased by nearly 200 percent.

A spokesperson for the streaming music service revealed to Inverse that since Ragnarok‘s November 3 premiere, the song’s popularity has increased 189 percent worldwide and by 174 percent in the United States. Additionally, the song received a bump in the iTunes store, climbing up the charts to compete with the likes of Selena Gomez and Khalid in the top 40.

Audiences first connected the song with the character when the first Thor: Ragnarok trailer debuted, with the song capturing the film’s intensity, epic scale and sense of adventure. Marvel Studios typically relies on an original score for their films, but director Taikia Waititi realized just how integral the spirit of the song was to the film.

“When we had the first cut of the trailer and showed Led Zep, they understood how perfect the song was for this character,” Waititi explained to Business Insider about getting permission to use the track. “I think it wouldn’t have happened if we didn’t start the conversation with them really, really early on.”

With Led Zeppelin’s iconic status, Waititi knew that, were Ragnarok to use the song in the finished product, it wouldn’t happen affordably.

“I have a feeling if you want to entertain that idea of using their music, you have to have the money,” Waititi shared. “No negotiations. Offer it to them straight up. They’re worth it!”

This isn’t the first time that a Marvel Studios film has helped revive a slew of retro songs, with 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy bringing over a dozen tracks back from the dead.

Following the debut of that film’s trailer, Blue Suede’s “Hooked on a Feeling” earned a 499 percent increase in plays. When the film debuted in August and used the track once again, the song earned a 500 percent increase.

Earlier this year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 used Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky” for its memorable opening scene, earning it a 323 percent increase following the film’s premiere.

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters now.

