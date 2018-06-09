‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Now Streaming on Netflix

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok is the newest Marvel Cinematic Universe installment to reach Netflix, where it’s now available for streaming.

The Thor threequel joins Netflix’s marvelous offerings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Doctor Strange, and Captain America: Civil War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also available exclusively on the streaming service are the Marvel-Netflix series from the TV-MA corner of the shared cinematic universe: two seasons of Daredevil and Jessica Jones, and sophomore seasons of Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Luke Cage (its second season drops later this month).

Ragnarok redefined Chris Hemsworth’s Asgardian Avenger, revamping the character with a new attitude and a new look ahead of his recent scene-stealing turn in universe-wide crossover Avengers: Infinity War.

“I wanted it to work so badly and I knew that we left everything on the field, so I had such a positive feeling about our approach to making that movie,” Hemsworth told Postmedia Network of advocating a much-needed change of course for his hammer-wielding superhero.

“There was so much goodwill involved and everyone was willing to try something different and take risks,” Hemsworth said, praising first-time Marvel director Taika Waititi.

“So there was a great sense of pride that Taika and I felt. The cast and the crew all felt we really went for it and swung for the fences. So, regardless of how it was going to do, I felt very happy with what we did. But, look, of course I was surprised and happy and blown away by the response. We all wanted that to happen and felt it was something that could happen more so than ever before and when it did, it was incredible.”

Marvel Studios recruited the What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople director to rejuvenate the Thor franchise, which even Hemsworth admitted had grown stale.

What followed was a lightweight cosmic adventure that landed the studio what was for a time the highest-rated Marvel movie ever before settling at 92%, among the best-received Marvel films (just behind Black Panther‘s 97% and Iron Man‘s 94%).

Also now available for streaming on Hulu is the first episode of new fan-favorite Freeform series Cloak & Dagger while X2: X-Men United just became available on HBO Now.