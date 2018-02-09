‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Star Tessa Thompson Shares Photo of Her Marvel Studios Yearbook

Tessa Thompson recieved rave reviews in her premiere appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing Valkyrie. She was an outsider when she first met Thor in Thor: Ragnarok but eventually joined the team with Bruce Banner/Hulk.

This week Marvel Studio’s got the whole gang back together on one stage, not just from Thor but from Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-man, Doctor Strange and The Avengers. They even handed out yearbooks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tessa, the freshman geek of the bunch had many of them sign her yearbook. But she wasn’t the only one getting Benedict Cumberbatch and Chris Evans to sign her book.

Check out photos from the book below – who do you think drew the weird dog with wings thing on the right page? I can’t figure it out.

This class reunion featured an incredible 79 people that were involved in Marvel films over the last 10 years. Fans though have been pointing out some notable exceptions, Tom Hiddleston, Clark Gregg and many of the actors that have either been replaced, like Terrence Howard. Thor’s ex-gf didn’t make an appearance either… which I guess at least made things less awkward for the short haired God.

Many of these actors will be back in the culmination of 10 years of films when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters, May 4th, 2018. Starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Tom Hiddleston, Josh Brolin, Chadwick Boseman and many, many more. Currently the film has a 4.41 out of 5 rating on the Comicbook.com anticipation score.

Average rating 4.41/5 from 1,767 users