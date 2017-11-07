Kevin Feige Addresses Possible ‘Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!’ Easter Egg in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Thor: Ragnarok included an absurd number of Marvel Easter eggs, and it could have even included a reference to one of the company’s theme parks, Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout.

In a recent interview with SlashFilm, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was asked about the Ragnarok cameo from the Disney California Adventure ride’s building, known as the Collector’s Museum. But according to Feige, the building wouldn’t have been a permanent resident of Sakaar anyway.

“I wouldn’t say it’s part of Sakaar.” Feige argued. “I would say it was, as the story of the attraction is, one of the Collector’s sort of inventory buildings or ships that have traveled around and is now on Earth.”

There are, of course, quite a few connections between Guardians and Ragnarok, with The Collector (Benecio Del Toro) and The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) being brothers. There’s even a nod to The Grandmaster in Mission: Breakout!, with a painting in the lobby showing the two brothers playing checkers. According to Feige, it wouldn’t have been out of the question for the ship to visit the planet.

“Did it ever spend time on Sakaar?” Feige pondered. “I don’t know for sure, but it would make sense. Could have. Visiting his brother. Maybe that’s where they played that game depicted in the painting.”

While the brothers have yet to unite onscreen, Feige is apparently hopeful for them to team up in one way or another.

“It would be awesome man. It would be great,” Feige said during a recent interview. “We love the idea that they’re brothers.”

Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters now.