‘Thor: Ragnarok’: The Grandmaster Is Like A Brutal Dictator

It sounds like there’s more than meets the eye with Jeff Goldblum‘s Thor: Ragnarok character.

During a visit to the Ragnarok set in Australia, ComicBook.com got a chance to talk to one of the film’s producers, Brad Winderbaum. He teased a bit of Goldblum’s role as The Grandmaster – including his sinister side.

“He’s like the ringleader of the circus on Sakaar.” Winderbaum revealed. “But he’s also a little bit like a brutal dictator. Although he’s completely unaware. To him, it’s all good all the time.”

Ragnarok‘s trailers have already previewed a bit of The Grandmaster’s ‘circus’ – mainly the battle between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). But even with life and death at stake in The Grandmaster’s games, Winderbaum reassured that Goldblum’s performance – which fans have already taken a creative liking to – will be fun to watch.

“Jeff Goldblum is… He’s Jeff Goldblum.” Winderbaum jokingly added. “And especially under Taika’s [direction], I think he’s going to really be a fun and very kind of a elusive character.”

That elusiveness has been a topic of conversation amongst quite a few Ragnarok fans, especially after a toy description seemed to confirm The Grandmaster’s connection to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Hopefully more of the enigma of his character will be revealed when Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 3, 2017.