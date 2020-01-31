Thor: The Dark World Deleted Scene Reveals Odin on Earth

In case you missed it, Marvel’s The Infinity Saga Box Set was recently released and features all 23 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ranging from Iron Man (2008) to Avengers: Endgame (2019). The set includes lots of neat features, including deleted scenes from various films. Recently, Reddit user u/spiderjjr45 has taken to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit to share some of the deleted content. From Captain Marvel almost appearing in Avengers: Age of Ultron to a near-appearance by Iron Man‘s Dum-E, Reddit is currently ripe with new MCU footage. Another new post features deleted images from Thor: The Dark World, which includes Odin (Anthony Hopkins) on Earth long before he was seen on our planet in Thor: Ragnarok.

Check out some of the images below:

Many people commented on the post:

“When was this supposed to be set in the movie,” u/PancakeMaster24 asked.

“At the end. I think in this version, Loki is actually dead and doesn’t take Odin’s place; Loki surviving was a reshoot change IIRC,” u/EveryGoodNameIsGone replied.

“These deleted scenes, I like it. ANOTHER!,” u/AmierSingle joked.

Thor will soon be seen on the big screen once again in Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth’s Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return of Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi. It’s also been confirmed that Natalie Portman will be returning as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson will be back as King Valkyrie.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1st, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Fall, WandaVision sometime this year, The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.