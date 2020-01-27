Marvel’s Loki Series Reportedly Begins Filming for Disney+

Just over a year until Loki is expected to premiere on Disney+, new reports suggest the series from Marvel Studios has started shooting principal photography. The latest reports come from ace scooper Charles Murphy, who suggests the series officially kicked off production last week on a sound stage. Murphy last reported on January 16th the show would start filming in the coming days.

“I’m not sure that the right people will see this, but I can promise you that Loki did begin filming last week,” the scooper tweeted Sunday afternoon. “I can’t believe that people might not comprehend that these productions aren’t always shot in public and that they use a stage at times, which is the case here.”

Murphy’s got a point — WandaVision only recently began to film outdoors, which caused revealing set photos to surface in regards to several plot points. To date, we’ve found out SWORD will be included in the show, plus some details revolving around Kathryn Hahn’s mysterious character all through set photos that surfaced from set-tracking paparazzi.

As with anything else that comes from Marvel, the secrecy surrounding the production is as tight-lipped as usual. At one point, Hiddleston teased his role in the series, reassuring fans he knows his character better now than ever before.

“I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I’d have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it,” Hiddleston explained to MTV News. “You’ve got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can’t.”

Loki is expected to hit Disney+ next spring.

Other Disney+ shows from Marvel Studios upcoming include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

