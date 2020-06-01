Spider-Man Fans Share Love for Tom Holland on His Birthday

Prior to the debut of Captain America: Civil War back in 2016, movie audiences were largely unaware of actor Tom Holland, as his biggest movie role at the time was in the 2012 film The Impossible. Despite his accomplishments starring in Billy Elliot the Musical, Holland hadn't had the same breakthroughs on screen, but after stealing nearly every scene he was in during his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Holland quickly became one of the most beloved members of the franchise. In the following years, whether it be through his solo Spider-Man films or his involvement in Avengers team-ups, the actor's fandom has only grown more passionate.

Confirming just how passionate fans are about Holland's involvement in the MCU was evident when Marvel Studios and Sony cancelled their partnership over Spider-Man last year, igniting a massive uproar among audiences. Luckily, the two studios came to an agreement about the character and Holland is confirmed to return to the franchise for an upcoming outing.

In honor of his 24th birthday, fans have taken to social media to share their love for the actor. Scroll down to see fans celebrating his accomplishments!