Tom Holland Reveals He’s Taking an Instagram Break to film New Russo Brothers Movie

After a month of thinking Sony and Disney would never be able to reach a deal over Spider-Man, the two companies finally made up last week, which means Tom Holland isn’t done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe just yet. The news included the announcement of a third Spider-Man film and the inclusion of Spider-Man in one future Marvel Studios film. However, before he takes up the mantle of Peter Parker again, Holland will be reuniting with the Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, to film Cherry. The actor took to Instagram yesterday to say he’s off to begin the movie, which means he’s taking a little break from the social media site.

“My Pooch and Me. Off now to go begin my latest venture with the @therussobrothers ✌🏼 I’m going to be taking a short break from instagram, so see you all in the not so distant future ❤️,” Holland wrote

According to IMDb, Cherry follows “an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder” who “becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.” Currently, Holland is the only person on the cast list, but the film is being written by Jessica Goldberg (Parenthood, The Path) who is adapting the novel of the same name by Nico Walker.

In addition to his acting, it was also recently revealed that Holland played a major role in the reunion between Disney and Sony. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Holland made numerous appeals to both company’s executives, working hard to get them in a room together once again.

