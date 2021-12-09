Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.

“I love [Jon Bernthal] so much. He’s one of the greatest guys I’ve ever met.” Holland shared. “Sometimes as an actor, if you’re doing a scene that requires, like, real stress, I find it quite helpful if someone kind of roughs me up a little bit. And I said to Jon, ‘Mate, before the scene, could you just rough me up a bit? Just scare me a little bit, please.’ And he was like, ‘Nah, man, I don’t wanna do that. You’re my little brother. I love you, man.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, the cameras started rolling and Bernthal ended up surprising Holland by slapping him in the face. “It was great,” Holland recalled. “And it worked so well for the scene, but he just didn’t want me to know it was coming. He properly cracked me one.” He added, “I look back on that as a very fond experience, and meeting him was one of the highlights … We haven’t had the chance to work together since, but I would love to.”

Currently, there are rumors that Holland will be starring in another Spider-Man trilogy for Sony. Total Film recently spoke with the actor and he made it clear that no matter what, he would be there for the next person who will wear the Spider-Man mask.

“When they cast the young kid in Spider-Man to replace me, whether it’s next year or in five years, I’ll take it upon myself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man,” Holland explained. “Because it’s huge. It’s absolutely huge. Every time you walk outside that door, you’re representing Spider-Man. It’s tough. It’s taxing sometimes. Because sometimes you just want to go to a pub and get absolutely wasted, and not have to worry about the ramifications of the public scrutiny of: ‘Oh my God, what do you mean you got drunk?’”

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.