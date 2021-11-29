Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Staying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has a home in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland, who entered the MCU as a rebooted Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, recently suggested he might move on from the role after completing his contract with the release of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production Spider-Man: No Way Home. The now 25-year-old actor reprised the role in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, where he was under the mentorship of Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), playing Peter Parker again in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

According to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe producer Amy Pascal, Holland’s wall-crawler will remain in the MCU after No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal told Fandango. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

Under the leadership of Kevin Feige, Disney’s Marvel Studios entered into a five-film pact with Sony Pictures that expired with the release of Far From Home in 2019. The two studios renegotiated and renewed that deal later that year, guaranteeing a third Spider-Man movie and at least one more appearance in a Marvel Studios movie.

But Holland in recent weeks has cast doubt on his Spider-Man future after No Way Home, where an unmasked Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make the world forget he’s Spider-Man after his secret identity is exposed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

“Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film,” Holland told GQ of Parker’s Spidey successor. “I have to take Peter Parker into account as well, because he is an important part of my life…[but] if I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.”

Earlier this year, Holland said he would no longer be under contract with Sony after No Way Home and that the creative team was treating the threequel as “the end of a franchise.” But Sony has big plans for the Marvel Multiverse cracked wide open in No Way Home, even setting up a crossover between Holland’s Spider-Man and Tom Hardy’s Venom in a post-credits scene ending Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

“[No Way Home] would be my last one [under contract], so I’ve always said to them if they want me back, I’ll be there in a heartbeat,” Holland said in a February interview. “I’ve loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It’s changed my life for the better, I’m so lucky to be here. If they want me back, I’ll be there. If they don’t, I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it’s been an amazing journey.”

Tickets are now on sale for Spider-Man: No Way Home, exclusively in movie theaters on December 17.