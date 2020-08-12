Watch Tom Holland's Spider-Man Audition For Captain America: Civil War

These days, it is hard to imagine anyone other than Tom Holland playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Holland was up against some strong competition when trying out for the major Marvel role of Peter Parker. In a video released on the special features of Spider-Man: Homecoming which is now making the rounds online, Holland's audition tape for the gig is revealed. This is an audition which Holland sent in digitally, taping it on his own with the help of The Punisher star Jon Bernthal, before securing the part and debuting in the role in Captain America: Civil War.

"Any time you're going to cast a role as big as Spider-Man, there's a huge search involved," Spider-Man: Homecoming executive producer Eric Carroll says. "Sarah Finn and her team watched more than 7,500 tapes."

Holland was quickly tossed into screen tests with some of his favorite actors, having grown up a fan of Iron Man, Captain America, and Avengers movies. Holland was working with Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. Everything from those original audition tapes to screen test footage of Holland's Peter Parker encountering Evans' Captain America on the airport tarmac in what would become one of Marvel's most iconic ensemble action pieces can be seen in the video above!

Of course, the debate still rages on today in regards to which Spider-Man is the best Spider-Man. Tobey Maguire was the first to define the role on the big screen, portraying the Marvel character in Sam Raimi's trilogy. Andrew Garfield played the part well but often delivered a performance which exceeded the overall quality of his Amazing films. Holland offers an authentic sense of teen innocence but some fans don't love how heavily influenced by Iron Man the character has become, as Tony Stark has largely filled Uncle Ben's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 is set to hit theaters in December of 2022, and the title may have already made its way online.

