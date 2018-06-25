Tom Holland Reveals When He Learned Spider-Man’s Fate in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Spider-Man’s death in Avengers: Infinity War remains one of the most-talked about and most emotionally devastating scenes in the entire movie, due in large part to Tom Holland‘s heart-wrenching performance. That performance is one that Holland confirmed he didn’t know he would even be doing until the day of.

Holland, along with Infinity War co-stars Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier) and Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon), appeared at ACE Comic Con in Seattle, Washington this weekend. During the question and answer session, a fan wanted to know if Holland really didn’t know Spider-Man was going to die until the last moment or if he had just somehow managed to keep a spoiler to himself. Holland had a bit of fun with the fan but admitted that he really didn’t know until the day he shot the fateful scene.

“I knew I was gonna die when I filmed my death scene, genius,” Holland joked. “I’m kidding, I’m kidding. No, I knew I was gonna die, but only until pretty much the day I actually filmed it and that came as quite a shock when Kevin Feige takes you aside and says, ‘Now you’re dying’ and you’re ‘No, I don’t wanna go, I don’t wanna go!’”

Holland has maintained that he really didn’t know about his character’s fate ahead of time since Infinity War came out. Previously at an event for his charity The Brothers Trust Holland said the same thing — that he had found out about the death the day of filming and that he was “taken aback” when he saw the finished product in the actual film as filming the scene was something he enjoyed.

At the ACE panel, though, moderator Kevin Smith had a bit of fun with Holland about the scene — specifically the “I don’t wanna go” line. Smith said that the line, which Holland improvised in the scene, will follow the actor his whole life.

“That line is going to follow you your entire life and when you die on your grave it’s going to say, ‘he didn’t wanna go,’” Smith said.

As for Spider-Man wanting to go places, though, Holland did give fans at least a taste of what’s in store for the webslinger in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel. While he had no real details to share — Holland himself even admitted in an Instagram video that he wasn’t sure how things would play out because of Spider-Man’s current situation as a pile of ash on Titan — he did have the script and held up his iPad to reveal that the sequel’s title is Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.