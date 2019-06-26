Tom Holland Cameo Got Cut From Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Last year, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse changed everything we thought we knew about the web-crawler on the big screen. The Oscar-winning animated film introduced an entire multi-verse of Spider-characters into one story, spanning from Miles Morales to Gwen Stacy, to even Peter Porker. There were loads of awesome characters in this movie, but there were even more that didn’t make the final cut. In fact, a third Peter Parker, one that we are all very familiar with, was initially supposed to make an appearance.

Little did we know, Tom Holland was actually going to be voicing a cameo in Spider-Verse. Holland has starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker since first appearing in Captain America: Civil War in 2016. However, he was close to also lending his talents to the animated Marvel world, it just didn’t work out in the end.

During an interview with JOE, Holland was asked about Spider-Verse, and admitted for the first time that he was up for a small cameo. He even went as far as to describe what his scene would’ve been.

“At one point I was supposed to be in it,” Holland said. “There was going to be another Peter Parker [in addition to the one voiced by Jake Johnson]. There was like a scene in a train station or something, and it was going to be like an Easter egg. I was going to walk through the background or something, and say like ‘Hey, kid.’”

Even though he wasn’t ultimately in the movie, Holland did confirm that he’s a big fan of Spider-Verse‘s main character, Miles Morales. In fact, he’s totally ready to see him make the jump to the MCU.

“He’s really, really good in it,” Holland added. “I’m just excited to introduce Miles into our own universe one day. I think that’s going to be really good.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now streaming on Netflix.