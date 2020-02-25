Toy Fair: Marvel’s Cyclops and Carnage Come to Kotobukiya’s Fine Art Statues Line

Toy Fair isn’t just a place for the toy companies to reveal their latest 6″ figures based on Marvel Comics heroes and more, but also their stylized and much more expensive statue counterparts. Kotobukiya, the Japanese company notable for making high-end statues among other PVC offerings, took to Twitter to announce some of their new reveals from this year’s show which include two new Marvel heroes for their Fine Art Statue series. The two new statues include Carnage from the pages of Spider-Man and Cyclops from the X-Men. No release date or price point for the figures was announced, but you can check them out below!

【NEW ANNOUNCEMENT】The newest additions to Kotobukiya’s popular Fine Art Statue series are Cyclops and Carnage! More information coming soon! #Marvel #NYTF #Kotobukiya pic.twitter.com/sRaNOgM3ht — Kotobukiya Official (@Kotobukiya_EN) February 22, 2020

Though both characters are as popular as ever in the pages of Marvel Comics, one of them will get the chance to make a splash on the big screen very soon. Actor Woody Harrelson will deliver his take on Celtus Kasady, the maniacal serial killer who is bonded with the symbiote Carnage, in the upcoming Venom 2. Harrelson debuted as the character in a post-credits scene for the first film with one bizarre haircut, and will have an even more outlandish one in the sequel. The addition of Harrelson made sense for the director of Venom, Ruben Fleischer, who previously told ComicBook.com about the choice to make him the Marvel Comics character.

“He’s one of my favorite actors, if not my favorite actor, and he’s just also an incredible human being,” Fleischer said. “So, when we were thinking about including that scene and laying the groundwork for a potential sequel, he was the first person I thought of and a just because selfishly I’m really excited to work with him again…But if you think about Natural Born Killers and Mickey, the character he played in that film, I feel like there’s a real lineage that you can trace from Mickey to Cletus and I also think that he hasn’t gone dark in that way for a while.”

As for Cyclops, the character will seemingly make his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Marvel Studios reboots the X-Men. Actor James Marsden, who played the character in the first three X-Men films from 20th Century Fox, had some advice for the actor who will take on the part eventually in the MCU.

“The biggest challenge was that, the audience and other actors never being able to see your eyes,” Marsden told Collider. “Definitely was a handicap in bringing a persona to the character, and an energy to the character. To a character who is also very, by nature, very by-the-books. Kind of a Boy Scout, ‘do the right thing.’ He’s a foil to Wolverine’s character, who is more fly by the seat of his pants, a little more unpredictable, and aggressive.