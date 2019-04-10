Two Marvel Nonfiction Projects Coming to Disney+

The Disney+ streaming platform will be home to a pair of nonfiction projects from Marvel Studios, examining the roles of creators, fans, and characters on the company’s legacy and historical context. Titled Marvel’s Hero Project and Marvel’s 616, the projects join a growing roster of nonfiction programming planned for the upcoming streaming service, according to an official statement released by Marvel. The shows join a number of announced and rumored TV series featuring characters and actors from the first 11 years of Marvel Studios films, appearing in in-continuity Marvel Cinematic Universe shows on the streaming network. You can see the official synopses for the shows below.

Marvel’s Hero Project reveals the remarkable, positive change several young heroes are making in their own communities. These inspiring kids have dedicated their lives to selfless acts of bravery and kindness, and now, Marvel celebrates them as the true Super Heroes they are. Marvel’s Hero Project is produced by Marvel New Media in partnership with Maggievision Productions. Executive Produced by Joe Quesada, Stephen Wacker, Shane Rahmani, Liza Wyles and Sarah Amos for Marvel and Maura Mandt and John Hirsch for MaggieVision Productions. Marvel’s 616 (working title) is an anthological documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators and the world outside your window. Told through the lens of a diverse group of filmmakers, each documentary will dive into the rich historical, cultural and societal context that has become inseparable from stories of the Marvel Universe.

Marvel’s 616 is part of Disney+’s exclusive multi-year production agreement with David Gelb (“Chef’s Table,” “Jiro Dreams of Sushi”), Brian McGinn (“Chef’s Table,” “Amanda Knox”) and Jason Sterman (“13th,” “Five Came Back”) of Supper Club. The series is produced in partnership with Marvel New Media. Executive Produced by Joe Quesada, Stephen Wacker, Shane Rahmani, John Cerilli, Harry Go and Sarah Amos for Marvel and David Gelb, Brian McGinn and Jason Sterman for Supper Club. “616” is a reference to the canonical distinction of the “main” Marvel Comics Universe within Marvel’s publishing multiverse. Largely a distinction used by editorial and fans, it has occasionally been referenced in-story, and was an Easter egg in last year’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Launching in late 2019, Disney+ will be the ultimate streaming destination for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. From The Walt Disney Company’s Direct-to-Consumer and International segment, Disney+ will offer ad-free programming with a variety of original feature-length films, documentaries, live action and animated series and short-form content, along with unprecedented access to Disney’s incredible library of film and television entertainment. The service will also be the exclusive streaming home for films released by The Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond, including “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Toy Story 4,” “The Lion King,” “Aladdin,” and “Star Wars Episode IX.”

