Wyatt Russell Cast as U.S. Agent for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Among a whole plethora of announcements about Marvel Studios’ Disney+ shows made at D23 already, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige dropped a pretty big bombshell about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. As some had suspected in the wake of a Steve Rogers-less world, it appears the upcoming Disney+ show will introduce one John Walker — probably more commonly known as U.S. Agent.

Walker will be played by Wyatt Russell, most recently of JJ Abram’s Overlord fame. Coincidentally enough, Russell also happens to be the child of another name you might know — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Kurt Russell. In addition to Russell joining the cast, both Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp have been confirmed to be reprising their roles as Baron Helmut Zemo and Agent Sharon Carter, respectively.

As the name suggests, U.S. Agent/John Walker was turned into a pseudo-Captain America experiment to work solely on behalf of the United States government. He did, however, make his comics debut as the supervillain Super-Patriot so it’s yet to be revealed if Russell’s take will be friend or foe to the new Captain America (Anthony Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan). As with most things at this stage in development, Marvel Studios remains pretty hush on the storyline, though Stan previously did tease what fans could expect.

“I think it’s time for Bucky to go out there and have an identity outside of the circumstances that we’ve met him through,” Stan said. “So, I don’t know, he might do all kinds of things. He might even go on a date. I don’t know. Scary world out there, you know? Apps, things like that. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I can’t see him on an iPhone…I think it’s gonna be a lot of dealing with Anthony’s character and Anthony himself which is always another character.”

