Venom Is Getting His Own Marvel Legendary Expansion

Venom is pretty hot at the moment, and soon fans will be able to play their favorite anti-hero in Upper Deck’s Marvel Legendary thanks to a new expansion.

The small box expansion will put Venom front and center, but he won’t be alone, as the set will also come with Carnage and 3 other heroes (or villains in Carnage’s case) to play as. The set will come with 5 new heroes, 2 new villain groups, 4 new schemes, and 2 new masterminds, including Poison Thanos, and will come with 100 cards overall. You’ll also get new keywords and new mechanics added to the game you already love, including one that will definitely add a new challenge to cleaning up the city (via BoardGameGeek).

In the Venom expansion there will be several symbiote-themed villains, and when they make their way onto the board they can sometimes bond with other villains, creating an even more powerful villain to defeat in the process. If you see them on the board, you’re going to want to take them out first, as they’ll just cause you issues the longer they stay on the board.

The Excessive Violence keyword also makes a return, and there will also be new keywords as well.

As for the cards themselves, they feature all original artwork from artist like Iban Coello and Matthew Yackey, and while we don’t have images of the cards themselves yet, we do now have a look at the box art for the game, which you can see above.

You can check out the official description for the Venom small box expansion below.

“Expand your Legendary experience with all-new poisoned and venomized versions of your favorite heroes and villains! Help Venom and Carnage devour their way through the Marvel Universe, on a collision course with new epic masterminds like Poison Thanos!

The Legendary: A Marvel Deck Building Game – Venom expansion features five new heroes, two new villain groups, two new masterminds, and four new schemes. The return of fan-favorite keywords like Excessive Violence, as well as some all new game mechanisms and new twists on some old ones! Watch out when a Symbiote villain ambushes the city as they might bond with another villain to create a powerful adversary!”

Legendary: A Marvel Deck Building Game – Venom hits game stores on February 13th, 2019.

Are you excited for the Venom Legendary expansion? Let us know in the comments!