‘Venom’ Tracking Reports Suggest Sony Will Shatter October Box Office Record

While the jury might still be out on exactly what kind of movie Venom is going actually going to be, Sony’s latest Marvel effort is looking to shatter October box office records when it debuts a few weeks from now.

According to Deadline, the early tracking numbers are suggesting that Venom will open between $60 million and $70 million on the first weekend of October. If this is the case, and Venom opens anywhere in that range, it will easily become the highest-earning opening weekend in October box office history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The current October record was set almost five years ago, when the Oscar-winning Gravity debuted to $55.7 million. That mark was nearly matched in 2015 with 20th Century Fox’s The Martian, which earned $54.3 million in its opening weekend. Even if Venom opens on the low end of the projections, it will still take home the October crown without too much fuss.

However, there is always the chance that Venom falls below the projections, but that all depends on how the reviews for the film shake out. Tent-pole superhero franchises aren’t impervious to disappointing reviews, and negative reception will often lead to more disappointing box office openings. We’ll have a much better idea of what those reviews look like when the film’s release gets a little closer and press screenings begin to pop up around the country.

Competing with Venom on its opening weekend is Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star Is Born, in which he plays a lead role opposite Lady Gaga. The film has already received a massive boost by way of critical praise, currently boasting a 95 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As of now, A Star Is Born is eyeing an opening weekend somewhere in the mid to high $20 millions. Those estimates could always increase as buzz for the film, which has been hailed as a strong Oscar contender, continues to build.

How much do you think Venom will make in its opening weekend? Let us know in the comments!

Venom is set to hit theaters on October 5.