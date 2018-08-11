Netflix Trolls New ‘Venom’ Trailer With Hilarious Video

The latest trailer for Venom has certainly brought fans plenty of creepy visuals and unsettling things, but one viral tweet is giving things a more lighthearted approach.

NX, Netflix’s Twitter account for various sci-fi and genre-related news, recently poked fun at one of the Venom trailer’s moments. After Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy) dramatically proclaims that “We are Venom”, the video shows a fake version of the Farmers Insurance logo, complete with its insanely-catchy jingle.

WE ARE VENOM! BUM BADUM BUMBUMBUMBUM. pic.twitter.com/8RI3DRE3gZ — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 31, 2018

Sure, the pun is a bit of an easy one, but seeing it in video form makes things kind of delightful. But at the same time, the video does sort of counteract the sort of dark, R-rated tone that Venom is attempting to go for.

“Our movie wants to honor the comics as close as we can tonally,” the film’s director, Ruben Fleischer, told ComicBook.com at SDCC. “In the comics, he bites people’s heads off and eats brains. It would be weird to make a movie with Venom if he wasn’t doing that. We tried to honor it as closely as possible. This is definitely a darker, more violent, more vicious Marvel character than I think anyone’s ever seen before.”

While the first glimpses of Venom — and the notion that it would be separate from Marvel Studios’ current Spider-Man franchise — raised some eyebrows, it seems like fans have gradually come around to the film. And while the world won’t get to see the film in its entirety until later this year, audiences are growing to expect a unique take on the comic book movie world.

“I’m a huge fan of comic book movies so I just tried to pick a lane that was true to the character,” Fleischer explained. “I think inherent to the character, he’s just darker, and we talked about more violent. It’s just tonally different from everything else, especially when you’re focusing on just Venom. He’s not a sunshine kind of guy. So, it takes place at night. It’s darker. More menacing. I think that within the spectrum of all these movies, there’s the DC super dark, Zack Snyder type version and then there’s the Marvel movies and I like to think that we’re in our own zone apart from that.”

“There’s a symbiote and then there’s Eddie Brock,” Fleischer added. “There’s a relationship. That’s what Tom did so amazingly well, was to play these two characters simultaneously. That was, as a director, just exhilarating to watch someone with the capability that he has managed the two characters that he has in his head.”

Venom is set to be released on October 5th.