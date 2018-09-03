‘Venom’ Fan Art Imagines Eminem With the Symbiote

The release of Sony’s Venom is still a ways away, but the film’s soundtrack is already beginning to spark some interesting creativity.

A new piece from BossLogic, which you can check out below, reimagines Eminem as Venom‘s symbiote, as a way to celebrate the rapper’s contribution to the film’s soundtrack. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Late last week, Eminem teased on social media that he had recorded a song for Venom, only to release the song as part of his surprise album a day later. While the track has received a mixed response from both Marvel fans or rap fans, it is hard to deny that the pairing of the two does work on a weird level.

Venom is expected to follow Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), an intrepid reporter who gets bonded with the titular alien symbiote while uncovering a conspiracy. Based off of what we already know, the film is definitely attempting to push the boundaries of the comic book genre in one way or another.

“I feel like the casting, the aesthetic and the character himself all combine to make something that just feels different,” Venom director Ruben Fleischer explained in a recent interview. “Tonally it doesn’t remind you of other movies. It doesn’t feel like we just tried to do what everyone else is doing. The DC universe is so aggressively dark and the Marvel universe has become so light. It was kind of exciting to craft something that just felt a little bit more real and grounded and in our world.”

“Our movie wants to honor the comics as close as we can tonally.” Fleischer told ComicBook.com during San Diego Comic-Con. “In the comics, he bites people’s heads off and eats brains. It would be weird to make a movie with Venom if he wasn’t doing that. We tried to honor it as closely as possible. This is definitely a darker, more violent, more vicious Marvel character than I think anyone’s ever seen before.”

What do you think of this Venom/Eminem fanart? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Venom is set to be released on October 5th.