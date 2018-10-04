‘Venom’: First Reactions Released Online

Marvel fans have been curious to see how Venom comes together, and it looks like the first indication of it has officially arrived.

Early reactions for Venom have made their way online, following a series of press screenings and the film’s official premiere. The film follows Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) as he becomes inhabited by the titular Symbiote while investigating Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) and the Life Foundation.

Venom has a surprising amount of stakes riding on it, thanks to it being the inaugural entry in Sony’s Universe of Marvel characters. Even though the film is tracking relatively well in the box office, its overall reception will be another major indication of where things could go.

So, what are critics and fans saying about Venom, ahead of its October 5th premiere? Read on to find out.

There are definitely some highlights…

Action-sequences and Eddie and Venom’s odd relationship are the highlights of #Venom but if Sony wants to move forward with a universe, it needs to just keep the few parts that work and scrap the large portion which does t. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 2, 2018

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and #Venom has some really entertaining moments. A clunky script without nuance bogs the #Venom down, preventing it from choosing between being gritty, funny, or something unique. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) October 2, 2018

Interesting, to say the least.

I’m *fascinated* with VENOM. The cast seems to all know they’re in a darker superhero movie, except Tom Hardy who is basically remaking Jim Carrey’s Liar Liar. I kinda loved watching this movie, in a Rocky Horror type of way. At one point Tom Hardy and Venom make out. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) October 2, 2018

“Catwoman level bad”

#Venom is Catwoman level bad, with Tom Hardy’s worst performance since This Means War.

DON’T SEE THE MOVIE! — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) October 2, 2018

It’s….different.

It’s…not a complete disaster? At least I was never mad watching it? But it is an excruciatingly surreal experience. The humor, the story beats, everything right down to the Eminem theme song feels like it emerged Kimmy Schmidt style from a sealed off early 00s bunker. — The Mothmeg ? NYCC (@rustypolished) October 2, 2018

Anyway, your mileage is really, really going to vary on this one. There are genuinely some echos of clever ideas but…man. If there’s one superhero franchise that’s having a killer couple years, it’s Spider-Man. No matter how you slice it, Venom is a major non sequitur. — The Mothmeg ? NYCC (@rustypolished) October 2, 2018

Tom Hardy is solid

#Venom wasn’t as bad as everyone was saying it was going to be. Tom Hardy is and always will be a great actor, and I laughed a lot — but I’m not sure whether that was intentional or not. Post-credit scene is ? — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) October 2, 2018

Don’t get your hopes up.

Sorry to say that #Venom is pretty much a complete failure – a tonal mess that feels 15 years old, ignoring the storytelling strides that the superhero genre has made in recent years.



A few fun Venom-centric moments aside, it has nearly nothing to offer. Don’t get your hopes up. — Tom Horrorgensen (@Tom_Jorgensen) October 2, 2018

There’s some serious charm here.

Significant chunks of #Venom don’t work *at all* but there is some serious charm to the Eddie/Venom relationship. Not sure I had the intended reactions to some scenes but fun is fun – even when it’s totally ridiculous, right? It’s too bad they didn’t go for the R rating though. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) October 2, 2018

This could go one of two ways…

Tom Hardy’s performance in #Venom is either Johnny Depp in the first PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN or Chris Klein in STREET FIGHTER: THE LEGEND OF CHUN-LI. Either way, it’s not boring. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 2, 2018

Double feature?

#VENOM and #UPGRADE are going to make a v interesting Tom Hardy/Logan Marshall-Green-comically-finding-themselves-not-in-control-of-their-own-body-while-arguing-with-the-voices-in-their-heads double feature one day — jen yamato (@jenyamato) October 2, 2018

At least it’s better than The Emoji Movie!