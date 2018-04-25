Fan Imagines What Carnage Could Look Like in ‘Venom’ Movie

While Friday’s epic crossover movie might be at the forefront of everyone’s minds, Sony finally offered fans their first full trailer for the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff movie, Venom.

The trailer finally revealed the full glory of Tom Hardy’s turn as the titular villain, showing the symbiote completely overtaking Eddie Brock. But with rumors of more Marvel characters appearing in the film, popular fan artist Boss Logic imagined how the other symbiote that fans tend to favor would appear on the big screen.

Inspired by the look of Venom in the new movie, the artist created a version of Carnage based on a similar aesthetic. Check it out below:

Carnage has been rumored to be a part of the movie for a few weeks now, with many speculating that Woody Harrelson has been secretly cast in the role of Cletus Kasady. Those rumors have yet to be confirmed, but the tinfoil hat-wearers on the Internet seem to have it all figured out.

If Carnage does indeed appear, it wouldn’t be without precedent. And for a character like Venom, whose rogues gallery is substantially less so than that of Spider-Man’s, it would make the most sense.

The trailer confirmed rumors that the film would be based on the ’90s comic book miniseries Venom: Lethal Protector, with Riz Ahmed playing the role of Dr. Carlton Drake. The leader of the Life Foundation takes a sample of the symbiote and uses it to make five different offsprings, known in the comics as Phage, Scream, Agony, Lasher, and Riot.

In the comics, Spider-Man comes to Venom’s aid and helps his enemy defeat the new threats, though at this point its unclear if the movie will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has maintained this is separate, rumors have suggested Tom Holland could be involved in the film in a cameo capacity.

Either way, we likely won’t know for sure until we get closer to the release date for Venom. With about six months to go until the film hits theaters, we expect Sony to continue teasing fans with new details about their first Spider-Man spinoff film.

Venom premieres in theaters on October 5th.

Do you think there’s room for two symbiotes in the new movie? Let us know what you think in the comments section!