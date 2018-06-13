Extensive ‘Venom’ Footage Shown at CineEurope

Sony Pictures brought new footage of Venom, the film spinoff of Marvel’s Spider-Man starring Tom Hardy, for its presentation at the CineEurope trade show in Barcelona, Spain.

While the footage was said to be extensive, no description is currently available.

“The most chaotic and unpredictable Marvel character finally got his own film,” said Sony president of international distribution Steven O’Dell. He went on to call the film the studio’s “most exciting projects in years.”

Sony released a new trailer for Venom in April that revealed the first look at the symbiote in the film. The trailer was viewed online more times in its first 24 hours than the trailers for either Wonder Woman or Doctor Strange. The trailer also spawned quite a few interesting memes.

Venom stars Hardy as Eddie Brock, the original Venom from the Marvel Comics Universe. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer. It is the first installment of Sony’s Marvel Universe, a shared cinematic universe that will also include Silver and Black, a movie featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat, the Morbius movie, and Nightwatch.

The film is inspired by the Marvel Comics Venom: Lethal Protector miniseries that was written by David Michelinie and drawn by Mark Bagley, Ron Lim, and Sam Delarosa in 1993. The story begins with Venom and Spider-Man agreeing to a truce and Venom moving to San Francisco.

Once in San Francisco, Venom is attacked by the son of one of his past victims. Venom is then hunted down by the Life Foundation, a group that wants to study the Venom symbiote for their own purposes. This results in the creation of five new symbiote spawn: Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Agony.

Riz Ahmed plays Dr. Carlton Drake, the leader of the Life Foundation, in the film. Michelle Williams is playing Anne Weying, Eddie Brock’s wife who later becomes She-Venom. The villain Carnage was also rumored for the film, but no casting has been confirmed.

Venom opens in theaters on October 5th.

via The Hollywood Reporter