Venom Scales A Building In New ‘Venom’ TV Spot

Venom is going to showcase many of the symbiote’s enhanced abilities, including the handy skillset of scaling huge skyscrapers ridiculously quickly.

That ability is highlighted in the new Venom TV spot. At one point Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy) is telling someone on the phone that he can move extremely fast, and then the footage segues to the side of a large building, where a speck can be seen from afar on the outside of it.

Once zoomed in we see it is Venom, who is rushing up the side in more of a wall-sprint than wall-crawl. He rushes up until he jumping at the last point to take his spot on the very top of it, looking out onto the city that is now his playground. You can check out the sequence in full in the video above.

That’s not the only impressive power he possesses of course. The symbiote makes Brock extremely resistant to things like bullets and punches, and we’ll see that illustrated more than a few times in the movie. It also gives him an extreme edge, signified when he…you know, tries to eat someone. We don’t see him do it of course, but we’re pretty sure it didn’t end up well for the poor guy on the other end.

As you can see in the trailer, Venom straddles the line of its PG-13 rating pretty closely, giving the air of some brutal scenes without actually showing them in full. For executive producer Avi Arad that was always the goal, and as he told ComicBook.com it was never going to have an R-Rating.

“To me, R is not a consideration,” Arad said. “Can you get away with not R so that other people can see? So that younger people can see? I made an animated show. There was a lot of Venom in there. It was in ’94. There’s no reason to put in violence. To define what Venom is as violence. He’s not. He’s the lethal protector, which is a very different thing. We want to be really true to the comics. Today, in CGI and stuff, we can make Venom bite your head. But we don’t have to show the head going side to side like, ‘that actually tastes good.’ It’s irrelevant. What’s relevant is that you finally understood, is that a bad guy? Yeah.”

Venom stars Tom Hardy (Venom/Eddie Brock), Michelle Williams (Anne Weying), Jenny Slate, Woody Harrelson, Michelle Lee (Donna Diego), Riz Ahmed (Dr. Carlton Drake), Sope Aluko (Dr. Rosie Collins), and Reid Scott.

Venom lands in theaters on Friday, Oct. 5.