‘Venom’ Soundtrack Track List and Release Date Announced

Venom is just about ready to hit theaters, and now Sony has pulled back the curtain on the movie’s official soundtrack.

The Venom original motion picture soundtrack will release on October 5th and will feature original music by Grammy Award-nominated artist Ludwig Goransson, who’s previously worked on films like Black Panther, Creed, and Fruitvale Station, as well as the hit show Atlanta.

“As a fan of the Venom comics – it was an intriguing challenge for me to write music for two incredibly explosive characters cohabiting one body,” says Ludwig about the project. “The challenge was in creating two separate identities at the beginning of the story that could later be interwoven and coalesced. For the Venom score I drew on my roots as a metal guitar player. I set out to redefine metal by contemporizing it with current production techniques and infusing it with the super power of the orchestra.”

You can check out the full track-list below, and the album can be pre-ordered right here.

VENOM (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

RELEASE DATE: October 5, 2018

TRACKLIST:

1. Space Exploration

2. Symbiotes Arrive

3. First Contact

4. Eddie’s Blues

5. Run, Eddie, Run

6. What’s Wrong with Me

7. Panic at the Bistro

8. Humans…Such Poor Design

9. Self Defense

10. Pedal to the Metal

11. Eyes, Lungs, Pancreas

12. You Want Up?

13. Venom Rampage

14. Annie, I’m Scared

15. Parasite

16. Unexpected Ally

17. Battle on the Launch Pad

18. You Belong with Us

You can view the official description for Venom below.

“One of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters takes center stage as Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) becomes the host for the alien symbiote Venom. As a journalist, Eddie has been trying to take down the notorious founder of the Life Foundation, genius Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) – and that obsession ruined his career and his relationship with his girlfriend, Anne Weying (Michelle Williams). Upon investigating one of Drake’s experiments, the alien Venom merges with Eddie’s body, and he suddenly has incredible new superpowers, as well as the chance to do just about whatever he wants. Twisted, dark, unpredictable, and fueled by rage, Venom leaves Eddie wrestling to control dangerous abilities that he also finds empowering and intoxicating. As Eddie and Venom need each other to get what they’re looking for, they become more and more intertwined – where does Eddie end and Venom begin?”

Venom is directed by Ruben Fleischer, and the screenplay was written by Jeff Pinkner & Scott Rosenberg and Kelly Marcel with the screen story by Pinkner & Rosenberg. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and Amy Pascal. David Householter, Stan Lee, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, Edward Cheng and Howard Chen serve as executive producers. Scott Haze and Reid Scott also star.

Venom hits theaters on October 5th, 2018.