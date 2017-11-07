Tom Hardy Spotted On Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Venom’ Set

Production on Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff film, Venom, has begun and the film’s star Tom Hardy has been spotted arriving on set.

Hardy, who is playing Eddie Brock, the man who turns into the Spider-Man nemesis Venom, was spotted arriving on set late one evening as can be seen in the photo below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The dark night: Tom Hardy gears himself up for the graveyard shift as he arrives on set of Spider-Man spin-off https://t.co/BFyhLCq6NE — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 2, 2017

While the film’s official Twitter account has confirmed that filming has begun for Venom, details are few about the Spider-Man spinoff. Hardy is known to be starring in the film while actors Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Riz Ahmed, and Reid Scott are all attached to the project which is being directed by Zombieland’s Ruben Fleischer.



In addition to the photo of Hardy arriving on set, fans have gotten a couple of other looks at Hardy at work on Venom, though neither the photo of Hardy taking a break from filming or standing around on day one of shooting have revealed anything about the upcoming film.

Plot details for the film have also yet to be released, though rumors indicate that the film will possibly adapt the 1993 Marvel Comics miniseries Venom: Lethal Protector which saw Eddie Brock turn from simply one of Spider-Man’s villains to an antihero.

Despite the Venom character’s close association with Spider-Man, fans shouldn’t get too excited about seeing Venom appear as part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, however. Cinematic rights to Spider-Man and associated characters lies with Sony and while Marvel Studios does have a deal with Sony for Spider-Man to appear in MCU films such as the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, no such agreement is in place for Venom at this time.

In the meantime, fans will just have to be satisfied with seeing Hardy in action as the symbiote villain when it hits theaters next year. Venom is slated to open on October 5, 2018.