New ‘Venom’ Trailer Embraces the Spider-Man Villain’s Cannibal Side

Marvel and Sony Pictures are gearing up for the first Spider-Man spinoff movie focusing on his popular foe, with Tom Hardy playing the title role in Venom.

It appears as though the new movie will be leaning heavily into the symbiote’s cannibalistic side, especially judging from this very leading TV spot that was just posted. Check it out above.

Director Ruben Fleischer has teased that Venom will be a very violent superhero movie, and it appears that the anti-hero will be biting off quite a few heads in the new film. When asked if blood and gore were going to be a significant part of the movie’s action, Fleischer was forthcoming with ComicBook.com.

“That’s the plan,” the director said at San Diego Comic-Con. “It is not the plan, that’s the movie. Our movie wants to honor the comics as close as we can tonally. In the comics, he bites people’s heads off and eats brains. It would be weird to make a movie with Venom if he wasn’t doing that. We tried to honor it as closely as possible. This is definitely a darker, more violent, more vicious Marvel character than I think anyone’s ever seen before.”

The violence teased in the trailers is staying true to the character, as Fleischer believes.

“We really want to honor the comics and the character from the comics and I feel like we did a really good job,” Fleischer said.

Hardy is also stoked for the violence, promising longtime fans of Venom will be satisfied with the new movie.

“Venom is, by far, for me the…coolest Marvel super hero that there is,” Hardy said. “I just like the way he looks first and foremost. Then, also, there’s my son and he’s a massive Venom fan. He was a very strong influence on me as to why I ought to play Venom specifically…So I did something where I bite people’s heads off which my son can’t see.”

Even though this is a superhero movie, per se, fans shouldn’t expect to see a superhero come in to save the day.

“I was really excited about just bringing something new to the genre.” Fleischer previously said to EW. “I feel like the tone of our movie is really original and distinctive, which is totally appropriate for the character, as Venom is a darker, more violent, more menacing character. I think our movie feels distinctive from a lot of the other superhero movies, in part because there’s no real hero in it.”

Venom is in theaters on October 5th.