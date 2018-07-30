New ‘Venom’ Trailer Release Date Confirmed

Those that were able to attend Sony‘s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con last week were treated to a ton of brand new footage from the upcoming Spider-Man spinoff movie, Venom, starring Tom Hardy. While only the crowd in attendance got to see the footage, it sounds like at least some of the new scenes will be available to the public very soon.

While another Venom trailer has been expected for release at some point this week, a new update from Sony China has the new footage making its debut early Tuesday morning.

A Twitter user named Gavin Feng, who tracks Chinese box office information, shared the update online on Monday.

“According to Sony China, a new Venom trailer will come at 9pm Jul. 31 Beijing Time (6am Jul. 31 PST).”

According to Sony China, a new Venom trailer will come at 9pm Jul.31 Beijing Time(6am Jul.31 PST). #Venom pic.twitter.com/wCzAzTiDCH — Gavin Feng (@weier1231997) July 30, 2018

Given this information, the trailer will arrive first thing in the morning on Tuesday. A release time of 6am PST would give the trailer a 9am debut on the East Coast.

Last week, following the airing of new Venom footage at Comic-Con, Trailer Track reported that a trailer had been rated for release, and would arrive in the next couple of weeks. Many hoped that the trailer would be out in time to accompany Mission: Impossible – Fallout in theaters, but that obviously wasn’t the case. Fortunately, the wait doesn’t seem as though it will be much longer.

The footage shown at Hall H was darker than anything we’ve seen so far, convincing most fans that the film would probably receive an R-rating. While nothing has been confirmed to this point, director Ruben Fleischer noted that the team was hoping to move in that direction.

“That’s the plan,” Fleischer said. “It is not the plan, that’s the movie. Our movie wants to honor the comics as close as we can tonally. In the comics, he bites people’s heads off and eats brains. It would be weird to make a movie with Venom if he wasn’t doing that. We tried to honor it as closely as possible. This is definitely a darker, more violent, more vicious Marvel character than I think anyone’s ever seen before.”

Are you excited for a new Venom trailer? What sort of footage do you think it will contain? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments section below!

Venom, starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, and Riz Ahmed, is set to hit theaters on October 5th.