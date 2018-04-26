‘Venom’ Trailer Officially Released Online

After a brief teaser and months of questions, Sony finally unveiled a full look at their Spider-Man spinoff movie, showing the symbiote in its full glory.

A brand-new trailer for Venom screened for fans at CinemaCon, and now the footage has been released online for everyone to see. Check out Tom Hardy pulling double duty as Eddie Brock and Venom in the new trailer above.

The clip comes on the heels of footage leaking earlier, with Hardy’s character manhandling someone and gripping him by the neck. The symbiote engulfs Hardy’s head, like it’s straight out of the pages of a comic book, and his long tongue slides out of his gaping maw.

“We are Venom,” he proclaims, then the screen cuts to black backed only by the screams of his victim.

The footage has been long awaited, especially after the lackluster teaser. Fans complained at the because the symbiote did not make an appearance, though there is likely good reason for its omission.

Effects-laden movies, especially superhero movies, usually are worked on down to the wire. With Venom not releasing until October, there’s still a lot of progress to be made in the post-production process. Special effects are finalized toward the end, and with six months to go before the film’s release, a lot of the movie’s CG is unlikely to be finished.

So maybe Sony made a mistake by pushing that teaser earlier than expected. They’ve certainly tried to make up for it with this latest trailer, showing Spider-Man’s popular villain in all of its sadistic glory.

Tom Hardy himself announced the reveal of the new trailer for CinemaCon on his Instagram account, putting his best face forward for an epic selfie in the process.

Hardy will star in the new movie alongside Jenny Slate, Michelle Williams, and Riz Ahmed, in a storyline loosely based on the ’90s Lethal Protector miniseries from Marvel Comics. Although Sony is producing, it’s still unclear whether or not the film will actually be a part of the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, with rumors flying about Tom Holland’s supposed involvement.

Now that the trailer has debuted, we’ll learn more about the upcoming film as we get closer to the release date.

Venom premieres in theaters on October 5th.

What do you think of the new trailer? How do you think the new take on Venom looks now that you've seen it in motion? Are you missing Topher Grace yet?