‘Venom’: Turn the Music Down Clip Released

Eddie Brock can’t handle his noisy neighbor in a new clip from Venom.

The new clip shows the Venom symbiote reacting violently to the loud music being played across the hall from Eddie’s apartment. Eddie decides to knock on the door and tell his neighbor to turn it down. The neighbor is reluctant at first, but it only takes one flash of the symbiote’s teeth to change his mind.

Venom was not treated kindly by critics, but the film still had a record-breaking preview night on its way to what is still expected to be a record-breaking opening weekend.

Venom stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, the original Venom from the Marvel Comics Universe. Hardy has said that his version of Eddie is inspired by UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

“There were more elements of Eddie Brock which needed to be pinned on somebody who’s incredibly handy physically. And, obviously, Conor is incredibly handy physically,” Hardy said. “There was an aspect the studio wanted somebody who could fight, which they always do in these sort of hero movies. They want somebody who can have a scrap. Conor obviously wants to have a scrap with everybody, so that’s useful. But then, there were elements like the neuroses of Woody Allen. So, if you put that and Conor together, there was that too.”

The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer. It is the first installment of Sony’s Marvel Universe, a shared cinematic universe that will also include other movies about supporting Spider-Man characters such as Silver and Black, a movie featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat, the Morbius movie, and Nightwatch.

In addition to Hardy, Riz Ahmed plays Dr. Carlton Drake, head of the Life Foundation who we now know will bond to the Riot symbiote.

The movie is said to have been inspired by the Venom: Lethal Protector storyline, with the Life Foundation studying symbiotes supposedly with good intentions only for the symbiotes to take control, leaving Venom to clean up the mess.

The director has gone into more depth on the comic book inspirations:

“The original [Todd McFarlane and David Michelinie run] is tough to … that I think because they created it that really was the driving force and the origin of it,” Fleischer said. “And so but [Mark] Bagley as well. There was a lot of different artists. There’s been so many iterations of Venom throughout the time. I happen to really like where he’s evolved to … when he goes to space and is more of a … he gets really hulking, he gets huge. I kinda like Venom being big, and just so massive which, especially in the atrium fight, when he’s whipping the guy around by his feet and smacking out the other SWAT guys, we really tried to pay tribute to just that just massive, powerful monster.”

Venom is now playing in theaters.