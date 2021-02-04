WandaVision Didn't Keep Secret Spoilers From The Cast

Marvel Studios has become known for keeping secrets. Often times, this means preserving surprises and spoilers from leaking out to their audience. Sometimes, to ensure that, the creative teams will withhold information from their cast members. In the cases of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, it became a running joke that the cast had so little information about the movies for scenes which they were not involved. In the case of Phase 4's launch title WandaVision, Marvel Studios seems to have loosened up a bit. Cast members seem to have been in the know in regards to the series' story start to finish!

Randall Park joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man. He was sidelined for the two big Avengers movies but reprised the role with WandaVision's fourth episode and will be coming back for more as the season goes on. Despite coming in late, Park was given the full download for WandaVision's complete arc from the jump.

"The first meeting I had with Jac Schaeffer, the head writer, this was after that I obviously found out that they were interested in having Jimmy Woo back," Park explained in an interview with ComicBook.com. "And I was like, 'Yes', right away, you know. 'No question.' And then they called me in to break down the show to me, the idea. And I was blown away. They pretty much had this thing conceptualized from pretty early on. The sitcom elements, all that. This anomaly in Westview. I mean all of these things were pretty much there. So for me, it was just that one meeting, sitting in that conference room being told essentially the whole story, was really mind-blowing."

Kat Dennings, who reprised who Darcy Lewis role for the first time since Thor: The Dark World, joined WandaVision in the same episode as Park. "It was interesting because you know there are almost no examples of actors getting to pick up a character eight years later however many years it's been," Dennings explained. 'So, it was so rewarding and fun for me. I wasn't sure what they would do. And then hearing that she's been in college this whole time becoming a scientist, I mean it was just a dream."

Dennings had a similar onboarding process for WandaVision where the creatives behind the series' story laid everything out for her on day one. "I was shocked to get the episodes. We read through them. We did table reads like a regular show," Dennings explained. "So, I had all the scripts and I was as shocked as you are."

Still, Dennings voluntarily took the approach which the Infinity War and Endgame actors had no choice but to follow. "I separated my stuff out just because sheer volume of things to take to work in the morning anyway, you know, you can't leave your script pages in your hotel room. That's another no-no for Marvel," Dennings says. "So, you have to take everything to work which is smart. So yeah, I just did my lines after a while and anything Darcy knew, and then I forgot about the rest of it, only because it helps me not be burdened with too many secrets here talking to you in the future."

Have you been enjoying WandaVision so far? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

For more Marvel chatter, theories, news, and exclusive insights, subscribe to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. New episodes release every Friday on all major podcast platforms.