WandaVision Concept Art Takes Inspiration From The Incredibles in Epic Finale Battle

Andy Park, a concept artist who works on Marvel Cinematic Universe films, shared a keyframe image of WandaVision on social media, confirming fan theories that the image itself was based on a frame from The Incredibles. The image, taken from the final battle in the first Incredibles movie, features the parents and two kids poised for battle. The shot, from the key art for the multiple-Emmy-nominated series, features Wanda and Vision in the same positions as Mr. Incredible and Elasti-Girl, with their twins taking the place of Violet and Dash. Sadly for all involved, there was no Baby Vision to take the place of Jack-Jack, but that's fine since he wasn't in the particular shot we're talking about anyway.

Park shared a video, walking fans through all the little details of the image, on Instagram. Storyboard artist Jeremy Simser was inspired by the post to share his own work immortalizing the same moment in the narrative of the series.

You can see the posts below.

WandaVision, which is now streaming on Disney+, centered on Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), who discovered the depth and breadth of her powers while mourning the loss of Vision (Paul Bettany), her husband who was murdered by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The series used classic TV and TV tropes as a framing and structural device, going from The Dick Van Dyke Show and Bewitched to Married...With Children and Modern Family. Wanda will next appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.