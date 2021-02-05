WandaVision’s Emma Caulfield Reveals Most Challenging Decade to Film

✖

WandaVision is currently dropping new episodes every Friday, and we've already seen Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living a suburban life the style of 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s sitcoms. We can also expect to see more from the characters in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Emma Caulfield (Dottie) about the show and we asked which decade she preferred the most, which led to the reveal of which was the most challenging to film.

"I liked them all. I liked them all. I think those first couple, the sixties, were the most challenging because it's the most foreign you know, it's so stylistic, it's so specific. Not just to the shows, it's modeling itself after the sets that we were on, which are the real sets of those shows you know," Caulfied shared. It's sort of, you know, etched in, in sort of the social consciousness... It's just a very heightened type of the way that they talk, the mid-Atlantic, the way women had to be. And especially the sitcom women, you know sitcoms are a heightened version of reality anyway but those were like extra. So like getting the non, being grounded and yet being this other person and another, you know, there's just layers. Am I making any sense? I'm just peeling onions all the time."

Caulfield isn't the only member of the cast who we spoke to about the show's sitcom style. Debra Jo Rupp plays Mrs. Hart on the series, but she's best known for portraying Kitty Foreman on That '70s Show, so we asked how the WandaVision set differed from a regular sitcom.

"Well, there were a lot more visual effects, I must say. I mean, that whole kitchen thing was awesome. It was also, this is the first black and white I've done," Rupp explained. "So that was different. The makeup is really different, I feel like it's much heavier. The clothing, I happen to look good in '50s clothing, unlike 'the 70s, so that was awesome for me. But other than that, very similar, I have to say. You know, the live audience was there. You know, the intro is at the top there, it was very similar. Very similar. They didn't get to see the dining room table scene. The audience saw it but from afar. So they didn't really understand what was happening there, which was really interesting to me. I was like, 'Oh, wait till you see this on camera.'"

The first four episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.