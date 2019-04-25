WandaVision’s Debra Jo Rupp Explains Why She Doesn’t Want to Watch Avengers: Endgame

✖

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now available to watch on Disney+ and they have featured an exciting cast. One big name to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the new series is Debra Jo Rupp, who is best known for playing Kitty Forman on That '70s Show. ComicBook.com recently talked to Rupp about her sitcom days, and she revealed she didn't mind missing out on the '70s episode of WandaVision. We also asked Rupp if she was familiar with the Marvel Cinematic Universe before joining it, and she explained how she went from knowing nothing to being too attached to certain characters to watch Avengers: Endgame.

"I knew nothing," Rupp said of the MCU. "I thought it was a cartoon, I thought, well I knew that comic books were involved, but I have never been... science fiction is not my thing. It just needs to be real, in front of me. I felt the same way about geometry. There's nothing real about geometry. It's points in planes that are, I don't care. So, I knew nothing. I absolutely knew nothing. I just knew, you know, my great-nephew said, 'Aunt Debbie if you don't do this,' so I did it for him. And then I got there and I got involved and I'm just amazed at how big the world is. I am amazed at the fans and what they pull apart and what they, you know, I mean I don't blame them because nothing is as it seems in the Marvel world, but it took me a while to figure that out."

"We had the luxury of a week of rehearsal, which is actually how sitcoms are done. I mean, we did everything, it was the way it was done. We did that. So we had a week of rehearsal before we shot. So I learned a lot from Paul [Bettany] and from Lizzie [Olsen]. And then they told me which movies to watch. And then I ended up watching a whole bunch that they didn't even tell me to watch because I got involved. I can't watch the last one, the Endgame thing, because I feel that people I care about die. And so I want no part, no, that's how old I am now. I only want happy things. I don't want to think about it. I just want happy things. So, I can't watch that one. I'm really happy to be a part of this world. It makes me really happy."

We also asked Rupp if keeping the Marvel spoilers has been hard since her usual projects don't typically involve so much secrecy.

"No, because so few people knew I was in it, so no one asked me. I was like, 'Hello?' And then really quite honestly, with the secrecy I know what I did. I mean, I didn't have a full script ever, which is I know what I did. And so I have made up a story around that. Yes. So we'll see."

You can watch our full interview with Debra Jo Rupp at the top of the page.

