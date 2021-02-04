WandaVision’s Emma Caulfied Dodges Dottie Question, Praises Marvel Fans

✖

WandaVision's fifth episode releases on Disney+ tomorrow and fans of the show are eager to get answers to their many questions. One character who is causing a lot of curiosity is Dottie, the Westview neighbor played by Emma Caulfield. There have been many questions and theories surrounding the character, but Caulfield is not giving anything up. In fact, ComicBook.com recently interviewed the actor and asked if she's read any Dottie theories that are accurate.

"Well, you don't know, you don't know what I've read," Caulfield pointed out. "I was trying to think of a way I could give you something, but... I think Marvel fans are just very smart and I think they're very thorough. They're very detailed and they pay attention to absolutely everything. And, you know, the understanding that from the get-go that this, this whole setup, that nothing is exactly like what it seems, you know, you know taking that and inhabiting that space. I just think that that's, that's really the only space you can be in when dealing with the show."

In a previous interview with Slashfilm, Caulfield joked about how there were Dottie theories before the show event started. "I was just saying to somebody, there have been theories about Dottie before anybody knew I was playing Dottie."

"There were paparazzi pictures that were leaked months before I was able to talk about it," Caulfield explained. "I had a wig on and I had a full mask and I had my costume clothes. [According to theories] I was everyone from Scarlett Johansson to Lady Gaga. I’m forgetting who else. There were some really interesting people and I’m just laughing, going, nobody’s guessing me, that’s amazing. Like, I’m completely anonymous right now. I mean, that's me but I still can't talk about it. The directive was, if someone gets it right then it's like, ooh. But okay, you still can’t say anything, but you obviously can't deny that's you. But no one did, so it’s really amazing thing and even now it’s not like, 'Hi Dottie.' It’s 'Who’s Dottie?!' And obviously, things aren’t what they seem, that’s a given. So, obviously, there’s more questions to be asked and plenty of theories, but I can’t confirm or deny any of them."

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Caulfield, which you can watch at the top of the page.

The first four episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.